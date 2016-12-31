Memphians bring in the new year with a celebration

Memphians gathered in large on Beale Street to bring in 2017.

As such, they did their best to say goodbye to 2016. Memphis police made their presence felt in the area; they worked with Homeland Security to make sure everyone behaved at Beale’s big party.

“The Memphis Police Department is absolutely amazing! We're telling everybody, come down have a great time, behave yourself. You don't want to be the person that wakes up at 201 Poplar,” Beale Street Merchants’ Association executive director Ken Taylor said.

Others made the trip to Overton Square, where they were joined with host Alexis Grace, DJ Bobby Smith, and plenty of vendors.

“You want to go to the party, but you also have to get a babysitter for the kid to go to the party, but you don't have to do that here,” Grace said. “You can bring your kid out here and have a good time with the family.”

“It gives you a good alternative to having to drive all the way downtown and have to find parking. It’s a little bit more chill, a little bit more with it,” Mary Gilbert-Plosk said.

Across the city, people made their resolutions to bring in the new year.

“I'm going to be one of them people that I'm going to workout in 2017; that's going to be me,” Anna Kilgore said. “That's not going to happen, but that's what I'm going to say.”

Of course, the big celebration on Beale was topped with the traditional guitar drop.

