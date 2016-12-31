RiverKings edge Peoria out in shootout

The Mississippi RiverKings rang in the New Year in Peoria with a victory as they faced off with the Rivermen. Saturday was the first time the RiverKings took the ice without goalie Peter De Salvo after he was called up to ECHL Wichita. The RiverKings were hoping to get a little revenge from the 3-1 loss to Peoria Friday night and they did just that.

The RiverKings struggled in the first period offensively, only managing five shots on goal to Peoria’s 13. Mississippi was kept scoreless in the first period. It helped that Peoria was unable to take advantage of the two penalties or it could have put the RiverKings in a bigger hole.

Steven Hoshaw was called for kneeing and made his home in the penalty box, leaving the RiverKings down 5-4. But, the Rivermen were unable to capitalize on that opportunity and they didn’t get another chance until both teams were down one player – making it four on four, following a fight that resulted in Richard Coyne and Adam Stuart both receiving unsportsmanlike conduct penalties. But, Peoria was still unable to capitalize on any power play opportunities throughout the match.

Despite getting a lot of shots on goal, the Rivermen were not able to put it to the back of the net until 17:44 in the first. D’Avolio took a pass out of the right corner and swung across the middle to smash the puck in the net, giving him his first goal since November and putting Peoria up 1-0.

Determined to put a W on the board, the RiverKings came out on the ice in the second period and found ways to put shots on the net.

Taking advantage of a power play, Joe Sova put an assist on the board one against his former teammates as he smacked it from center ice. Ran Marcuz got the tip and put the biscuit to the back of the net.

After Sam Higgins had his stick blocked in his initial attempt, Todd Hosmer came back and hit a shot from right circle, sliding the puck underneath the pads, and putting the RiverKings up 2—1 with 10:02 left in the second.

The third period proved to be a struggle for the RiverKings offensively, but it was just the burst Peoria needed. With 3:53 left in the game, Stuart skated through the high slot and put the pass through the circle for an assist as Ben Oskroba put his first goal of the year in the back of the net.

The Rivermen took a 2-2 tie score to the end of the third period, sending the game into overtime. It seemed like the OT period was all Peoria as the puck stayed mostly in the RiverKings zone and provided for multiple opportunities to take shots at Brad Barone. But, Barone stood strong and managed to be a wall against all the attempts the Rivermen took.

The OT period ended still tied at 2-2, sending it into a shootout. The RiverKings came out of the gate swinging as Sova pushed it through the net to start off the shoot out period. The score put pressure on Peoria, who went through three shooters in the shootout before Adam Stuart slapped a forehand shot over Barone’s head to tie Mississippi. The 1-1 shoot out score remained that way at the end of the first round, and sent the shootout into sudden death.

Dillan Fox found the back of the net and backed Peoria into a corner, forcing Don Olivieri to come up big for the Rivermen. But, it wasn’t meant to be as Barone stopped Olivieri’s shot and gave the RiverKings the 3-2 victory.

In addition to the win, the RiverKings picked up three points (two for the win and one for the shootout) in the game, and Peoria walks away with a point as well.

The Mississippi RiverKings will be back at Landers Center for the first time in 2017 on Friday, January 6 for the first of two home games against Peoria, as they take on the Rivermen January 6 and 7.

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.