RiverKings edge Peoria out in shootout

A year-long commemoration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. ahead of the 50th anniversary of his death begins Tuesday.More >>
A year-long commemoration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. ahead of the 50th anniversary of his death begins Tuesday.More >>
Memphis Police Department is looking for a man accused of trying to pry open a coin machine outside a gas station.More >>
Memphis Police Department is looking for a man accused of trying to pry open a coin machine outside a gas station.More >>
The Mid-South’s lovable superstar Justin Timberlake is headed to Tennessee to headline the Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival!More >>
The Mid-South’s lovable superstar Justin Timberlake is headed to Tennessee to headline the Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival!More >>
Ever wish candy would just rain from the sky? If you answered yes (no judgments here), you’re in luck.More >>
Ever wish candy would just rain from the sky? If you answered yes (no judgments here), you’re in luck.More >>
Family identified the woman that was shot and found dead in a yard near Fox Meadows on Monday night.More >>
Family identified the woman that was shot and found dead in a yard near Fox Meadows on Monday night.More >>
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.More >>
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.More >>
Deputies say the man discharged his weapon in a “reckless manner.”More >>
Deputies say the man discharged his weapon in a “reckless manner.”More >>
A man heard on a 911 call after a 4-year-old was accidentally hit in Walnut Hills on March 24 admitted that he killed the driver.More >>
A man heard on a 911 call after a 4-year-old was accidentally hit in Walnut Hills on March 24 admitted that he killed the driver.More >>
As the two snake trappers wrestled for their catch, they realized their struggle was just beginningMore >>
As the two snake trappers wrestled for their catch, they realized their struggle was just beginningMore >>
Seemingly innocent videos are making their way into the homes of families all around the country. But those videos are disguised as something else.More >>
Seemingly innocent videos are making their way into the homes of families all around the country. But those videos are disguised as something else.More >>
The boy is expected to survive after shooting himself with a gun his mother left out.More >>
The boy is expected to survive after shooting himself with a gun his mother left out.More >>
Police said the couple was just arguing, and it was not physical. They called it a “civil matter” with no reason to arrest anyone.More >>
Police said the couple was just arguing, and it was not physical. They called it a “civil matter” with no reason to arrest anyone.More >>
The Union County Sheriff's Office said one person is dead after severe storms ripped through the Upstate on Monday.More >>
The Union County Sheriff's Office said one person is dead after severe storms ripped through the Upstate on Monday.More >>
ESPN's Adam Schefter said on Twitter that Romo's plans come even as the Cowboys were set to release him. That would have freed him to negotiate a contract with another NFL team.More >>
ESPN's Adam Schefter said on Twitter that Romo's plans come even as the Cowboys were set to release him. That would have freed him to negotiate a contract with another NFL team.More >>
A Wilmington mother and daughter are missing and police investigators are working to find them.More >>
A Wilmington mother and daughter are missing and police investigators are working to find them.More >>