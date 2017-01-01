Man charged with sparking fire at gas station

A man is in jail, accused of setting fire to a Memphis gas station.

Firefighters rushed to the scene at Valero between Georgia Avenue and Webster Avenue Sunday morning.

A witness told Memphis Police Department officers that the man responsible for setting the gas station on fire was sitting across the street at the U.S. Post Office.

When officers detained Jamy Dodds, he told them he set the gas station on fire because he needed help.

Dodds is charged with arson.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.