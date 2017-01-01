A wild week of weather to ring in the new year!

The end of 2016 was a roller-coaster ride of temperatures and weather conditions! The start of 2017 looks to be no different.

After mainly cloudy skies today and a few areas of drizzle, we'll turn our attention on Monday afternoon, when showers and strong thunderstorms will roll through the Mid-South. An area of low pressure will swiftly move onshore to the West coast today and swing through Texas overnight, entering our area tomorrow. That combined with a lifting warm front will increase instability as we head into the heart of the day. Temperatures will climb to nearly 70 in Memphis (maybe a few degrees higher just to the South) and the right ingredients will come together for storms.

TIMING: Thunderstorms will move from the southwest to the northeast from the late morning through the middle part of the afternoon. Expect storms in Memphis to arrive between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., with the possibility of a few strong to marginally severe storms for the city. The best chances for severe storms will be in North Mississippi, between the hours of 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. We cannot rule out an isolated tornado in this area as well. We'll be watching very carefully.

After tomorrow, our attention will focus on the Arctic blast headed our way for the end of the week. While the latest forecast models indicate that the moisture may be limited, one thing is for certain: It will feel extremely cold by Thursday or Friday, so trade the umbrellas in the beginning of the week for the heavy coats and sweaters by the end.

WINTRY WEATHER OUTLOOK: If we get anything at all, perhaps a few flurries late Thursday evening into Friday would be on tap. Depending on the temperatures, maybe a light wintry mix in areas north as well. Accumulation does not look likely.

Download the WMC Action News 5 StormTrack 5 weather app to watch storms approach via radar, submit pictures, and receive push alerts delivered straight to your smart phone.

Click here to download for Android.

Click here to download for iPhone.

As always, keep it close to the WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather Team, and we'll keep you update to date and ahead of the storms!

Happy New Year!

Meteorologist Andrew Kozak

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved