MPD responds to reports of shooting in Southeast Memphis

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis Police Department officers are investigating a shooting in Southeast Memphis on Sunday morning.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene in the 3600 block of Shoreham Drive near Castleman Street.

The victim's condition is currently unknown.

No suspect information is available at this time.

