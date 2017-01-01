MPD investigates shooting near gas station

Memphis Police Department is investigating reports of a shooting near a gas station in the Fox Meadows area.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene at the Exxon station on Mt. Moriah Road near Hickory Hill Road around 9:45 a.m. Sunday.

MPD said the shooting happened a few blocks away on Lucy Crest Cove.

A man with a gunshot wound was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

A woman has been detained in connection to the shooting. It is unclear at this time whether she'll face charges.

