MPD investigates shooting near gas station - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

MPD investigates shooting near gas station

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis Police Department is investigating reports of a shooting near a gas station in the Fox Meadows area.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene at the Exxon station on Mt. Moriah Road near Hickory Hill Road around 9:45 a.m. Sunday.

MPD said the shooting happened a few blocks away on Lucy Crest Cove.

A man with a gunshot wound was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

A woman has been detained in connection to the shooting. It is unclear at this time whether she'll face charges.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly