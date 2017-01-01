Man shot, killed in South Memphis on NYE

Memphis Police Department investigated their final homicide of 2016 Saturday morning.

Just before 11 a.m., officers found a man with a gunshot wound lying on the sidewalk near the intersection of Saxon Avenue and Cummings Street.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

“It was senseless,” neighbor Shaniese King said. “I mean, why?”

Neighbors said the victim was a father.

“You killed someone's father, someone's brother, I mean why?” King said.

Neighbors said the body was dumped on the sidewalk.

