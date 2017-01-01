Man accused of chasing, stabbing woman

Porcelain, one of the founding stars of a new Memphis recording label, is a Cinderella story born and raised in Westwood.More >>
Porcelain, one of the founding stars of a new Memphis recording label, is a Cinderella story born and raised in Westwood.More >>
The Memphis Latino community is mourning the loss of a beloved Latino radio station founder and personality.More >>
The Memphis Latino community is mourning the loss of a beloved Latino radio station founder and personality.More >>
The race for Tennessee State Representative for District 95 is underway after Mark Lovell resigned just a few weeks after taking office.More >>
The race for Tennessee State Representative for District 95 is underway after Mark Lovell resigned just a few weeks after taking office.More >>
The Memphis Grizzlies are headed back to the NBA playoffs and we're just days away from you snagging your tickets.More >>
The Memphis Grizzlies are headed back to the NBA playoffs and we're just days away from you snagging your tickets.More >>
Memphis police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that hit a pedestrian Tuesday night.More >>
Memphis police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that hit a pedestrian Tuesday night.More >>
Seemingly innocent videos are making their way into the homes of families all around the country. But those videos are disguised as something else.More >>
Seemingly innocent videos are making their way into the homes of families all around the country. But those videos are disguised as something else.More >>
Undercover cops spent the day texting 49-year-old Michael Patterson, convincing him to meet with them at the Pilot Gas Station by Gallatin Street to pay them $600 for sex.More >>
Undercover cops spent the day texting 49-year-old Michael Patterson, convincing him to meet with them at the Pilot Gas Station by Gallatin Street to pay them $600 for sex.More >>