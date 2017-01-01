Man accused of chasing, stabbing woman

A man is behind bars, accused of chasing a woman and stabbing her.

Neighbors told police Delchon Weatherspoon was chasing a woman on Charlestowne Place and stabbing her around 1:45 a.m.

According to Memphis Police Department, when officers got to the scene, they saw Weatherspoon standing over the victim.

The suspect then put his hands in the air and lay on the ground.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Weatherspoon was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder.

