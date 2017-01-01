MPD search for accused Midtown New Year's Eve flasher

Memphis Police Department is searching for a man accused of exposing himself in Midtown early Sunday morning.

The victim told MPD she was walking home from Overton Square around 1:15 a.m. when an older man with gray hair, a beard, and glasses walked up to her on Tucker Street.

The victim said she didn't know the man, but he stopped her before she walked into her home.

MPD said the man then began to say explicit things to her and exposed himself.

When the victim tried to confront the suspect, he ran away in a full sprint on Court Avenue.

The woman said she has lived in Memphis her whole life and never had anything like this happen. She walked home alone from Overton Square after New Year’s Eve and said she will not make that mistake again.

Not everyone in the neighborhood was shocked to hear what happened.

“It's alarming in the sense that it actually happened, but it's not surprising,” Midtown resident Adam Peterson said.

The victim said the man never made any attempt to grab her. The whole encounter lasted about 30 seconds.

“It definitely will make us more specifically aware,” Peterson said.

Peterson said he and his wife walk the street frequently, but rarely go alone.

The victim said she is not scared, but is more alert and will always walk in a group at night now. That's a practice many others use.

"I generally don't walk around after dark alone. That's probably what I would say," Lily Russell said.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

