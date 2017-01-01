Skiers brave chilly MS River water for charity

Brave skiers took to the chilly waters of the Mississippi River to raise money for The Dream Factory, a group that makes dreams happen for chronically and critically ill children. It is the 40th year for the New Year’s Day tradition.

“What a great thing these people are doing, jumping in the water, skiing in 50 degree water, freezing to raise money for our kids,” event coordinator Brian Juengling said. “We couldn’t have done it without WMC and all the promotion you guys have done for the event. It is a record turnout.”

The Ski Freeze is the largest fundraiser for The Dream Factory’s Memphis chapter. The group makes dreams a reality for sick children, like 16-year-old Sarah James. The Olive Branch girl was diagnosed with diabetes and rheumathoid arthritis. She said living with her conditions is hard, and her dream is for a new room at home.

“I was a super athlete, and now I can’t play sports anymore,” she said, “I want to repaint it. I want new shelves, and I wanted a new bed that will help with rheumathoid arthritis. I want a desk that’s for arthritis,” she said.

Skiers of all levels tried their hand. Perhaps most impressive was a group of barefoot skiers who all made it up on the water, all on their first try.

“It’s not difficult once you get the technique down,” Ken Roberts of Southaven said. “It’s for charity. It’s for a good cause, lots of fellowship with your friends.”

The fundraising goal for the annual event this year was $25,000.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.