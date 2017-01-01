Memphis welcomes first baby of 2017

Memphis’ first 2017 baby was born just after midnight.

Baby Ka’Myia arrived at 12:22 a.m. at 6 pounds and 19 inches to mother Aqueous.

Ka’Myia was born at Methodist South Hospital.

Hours later, another new baby arrived in Memphis at Baptist Women's Hospital. Annabelle Grace Rodriguez-Leon was born at 2:11 a.m. She arrived at 8 pounds, 3.8 ounces and 20.5 inches.

