Strong thunderstorms possible Monday

SET-UP: A surface low pressure system will move northeast from Texas into the Mid-South overnight. This will be accompanied by a warm front that will help bring in moisture and warm air. High temperatures will be near 70 degrees on Monday, so this abnormally warm air mass will be a breeding ground for storms during the afternoon and evening. Eventually a cold front will move through and interact with the warm and moisture rich environment here in the Mid-South. This will keep a thunderstorm threat in the area through around midnight.

TIMING: Scattered showers will be possible early Monday, but thunderstorms likely won't develop until after 12 pm. Rain will be on and off for the rest of the day with a few isolated thunderstorms. The heaviest rain and storm potential will be 3 pm to 7 pm on Monday. Most of the area will be dry after midnight as the front pushes east of the area.

THREATS: Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible Monday afternoon and evening. North Mississippi will be the area with the greatest threat for potentially severe storms. The main threats will be strong winds, hail and heavy rain. Over an inch of rain is anticipated through Monday night, so some flash flooding is possible. There is a low threat for isolated tornadoes in north Mississippi. You should review your severe weather plan with your family and make sure your alerts are switched ON in the settings on the WMC Action News 5 Weather App. We want you to be prepared just in case a storm reaches severe criteria!

