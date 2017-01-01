8-year-old resolves for 'cancer to lose' in 2017

New Year’s resolutions are in full swing as 2017 kicks off.

One 8-year-old girl has a tall order for her resolution this year, but she’s determined.

Mackenzie’s resolution is for cancer to lose.

Several of Mackenzie’s family members have lost their battle with cancer, and she hopes no more families have to go through losing someone.

She hopes a cure is found this year.

