Tunica Co. nightclub NYE bash ends in gunfire

According to the Tunica County Sheriff's Office, one man was shot at Casino Way night club during New Year's Eve celebrations.

Deputies said the shooting happened around 3 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators said the male victim was taken to Regional One Hospital. He is now in stable condition, but the suspect remains on the run.

If you know anything about this crime, call the Tunica County Sheriff's Office at (662)910-0400.

