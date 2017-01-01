Tunica Co. nightclub NYE bash ends in gunfire

Dedric and KJ Lawson announced they will be transferring from the University of Memphis.More >>
Dedric and KJ Lawson announced they will be transferring from the University of Memphis.More >>
High school students will get a chance to learn at University of Memphis this summer.More >>
High school students will get a chance to learn at University of Memphis this summer.More >>
A South Memphis bar was shut down permanently and declared a public nuisance last week, according to Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich.More >>
A South Memphis bar was shut down permanently and declared a public nuisance last week, according to Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich.More >>
Oxford Police Department hauled in a large amount of drugs during a traffic stop.More >>
Oxford Police Department hauled in a large amount of drugs during a traffic stop.More >>
Payless Shoesource is closing about 400 stores after they filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy.More >>
Payless Shoesource is closing about 400 stores after they filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy.More >>
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.More >>
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.More >>
Police said a woman was driving her two small children to daycare when she was shot and killed.More >>
Police said a woman was driving her two small children to daycare when she was shot and killed.More >>
Several men painfully recalled being beaten and sexually abused at a north Florida reform school as the state begins the steps to formally apologize for the horrors they endured more than 50 years ago.More >>
Several men painfully recalled being beaten and sexually abused at a north Florida reform school as the state begins the steps to formally apologize for the horrors they endured more than 50 years ago.More >>
White House chief strategist Steve Bannon has been removed from the National Security Council, according to media reports.More >>
White House chief strategist Steve Bannon has been removed from the National Security Council, according to media reports.More >>
The teenager’s aunt says her nephew was a victim of the system and of heroin.More >>
The teenager’s aunt says her nephew was a victim of the system and of heroin.More >>
Classmates and sorority sisters rallied around a former Northern Kentucky student in her battle against stage 3 gastrointestinal cancer, but police now believe she never had cancer.More >>
Classmates and sorority sisters rallied around a former Northern Kentucky student in her battle against stage 3 gastrointestinal cancer, but police now believe she never had cancer.More >>
Video shows the suspect reach into the stroller and put his hands on the baby. A woman moves to block him from the child, and someone else rushes over and shoves the man away.More >>
Video shows the suspect reach into the stroller and put his hands on the baby. A woman moves to block him from the child, and someone else rushes over and shoves the man away.More >>
Seemingly innocent videos are making their way into the homes of families all around the country. But those videos are disguised as something else.More >>
Seemingly innocent videos are making their way into the homes of families all around the country. But those videos are disguised as something else.More >>
A Memphis mother of five was shot and killed the same day as filing an Order of Protection against her husband.More >>
A Memphis mother of five was shot and killed the same day as filing an Order of Protection against her husband.More >>
The pilot ejected from the jet and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.More >>
The pilot ejected from the jet and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.More >>