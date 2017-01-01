18-year-old shot, killed after men fire into crowd of people

A woman was shot and killed Sunday night in Parkway Village.

Police said the shooting happened on Danville Road where a group of people were standing outside. A white vehicle then drove by, stopped at the corner about 100 yards away, and the two men inside fired into the crowd of people.

One woman was found with a gunshot wound and pronounced dead at the scene.

Family members identified the victim as 18-year-old Kiara Tatum.

“She was a straight A student,” Kiara’s sister Alexa Tatum said. “She was so good; she didn’t deserve it.”

Tatum said her sister had just enrolled at LeMoyne-Owen and wanted to be a nurse.

"She always kept a smile," Tatum said. "They killed my sister."

This is the first homicide of 2017 in Memphis. Police have not released any further information on the suspects.

