Strong storms move through MS

Strong storms moved through the Mid-South.

Monday morning, a strong storm moved through west Mississippi from the southwest to the northeast. Lightning and pea-sized hail is associated with the storm.

There are no severe weather warnings or watches at this time.

However, severe weather could develop later in the afternoon, with the greatest chance after 12 p.m.

Wind, hail, and lightning are the main risks associate with the storm. An isolated tornado is unlikely, but cannot be ruled out.

Rain should move out of the area by Tuesday.

