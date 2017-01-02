Several drivers hit concrete block on interstate

Five cars were damaged after an SUV hit a concrete guardrail, sending concrete flying into oncoming traffic.

Several drivers then hit the concrete and now have broken windows and flat tires.

No one was seriously injured.

"I was so afraid," Bessie Echols said. "My back hurts, my head hurts; I was just holding the steering wheel for dear life."

Echols was one of several drivers who witnessed a SUV slam into a concrete barrier wall.

She had just seconds to try to avoid losing control of her car as her 2-year-old grandson sat in the backseat.

"I was like 'Oh Lord, there is a car behind me. What's going to happen? I don't know what is going to happen.'"

"I seen it and I tried to steer," Dewayne Miller said.

Miller was among other drivers who collided with the concrete, pulled over, and lined the side of the interstate with flat tires.

"It was a car in this lane, so I couldn't get over, so I ended up hitting it," Miller said.

Echols said her New Year started off on a rocky road, but she's thankful no one was injured.

"Maybe I should've stayed at home today, but thank God it turned out alright," Echols said.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.