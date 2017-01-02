What to buy, what to avoid in January

The rush of holiday gift buying is over, but there are still good deals to be had in the stores during January. Here’s a look at some of the better January deals, as well as some items to wait on buying.

What to buy now:

January is the traditional time for “white sales,” where bedding and linens are often at their lowest prices of the year. Consumer Reports advises that there’s more to great sheets than just thread count, so be sure to compare before you buy. And make sure you know the store’s return policy.

Fitness equipment and gym memberships are traditionally a good buy in January, according to DealNews.com. Folks who may have overindulged during the holidays often have New Year’s resolutions to get in better shape, and retailers are eager to accommodate these potential customers.

Winter clothing is always on sale in January, as stores look to clear out their holiday sales items in advance of spring clothing arriving. Winter coats, sweaters, hats, and gloves should all be at their lowest prices of the year. Also, now is the time to purchase holiday decorations, wrapping paper, and holiday greeting cards for next December.



January 16th is Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, and DealNews.com reports that in celebration of the holiday all 409 national parks will offer free admission. Although many parks are already free of charge, notable parks like Yosemite, Yellowstone, the Grand Canyon, and Olympic National Park are all waiving their fees.

If you didn’t pick up a new television on Black Friday, the weeks leading up to the Super Bowl (Feb. 5th this year) are also a good time to find discounts, as retailers hope to take advantage of Super Bowl parties by enticing customers to purchase new TV sets at bargain prices.

Seasonal produce in January include apples, kiwi, lemons, oranges, pears, tangerines, cauliflower, carrots, celery, kale, parsnips, spinach, and turnips.



What to buy later:

Toys were hot items during the holidays, but prices are generally back to normal in January. Bankrate.com also recommends waiting on purchases of mattresses, luggage, small appliances, and jewelry, all of which were just discounted in December.

