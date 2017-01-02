Man charged with rape, kidnapping of 16-year-old

A man is in custody after a 16-year-old girl said she was raped and held against her will in a home.

According to the police report, the victim said she met Omar Wilkins on Facebook. He later picked her up and took her to a home on Wildrose Street near Semmes Street.

She said Wilkins raped her four times and held her against her will overnight, locking her in a bedroom. She said after he left Monday morning, she sent a Facebook message to a friend and described the situation. She then gave her friend the address of the home.

When Memphis Police Department officers made the scene, they arrested Wilkins. Wilkins admitted having sex with the victim several times.

Wilkins' family was shocked after the arrest.

“That don’t fit him at all,” brother-in-law Brandon Fisher said.

Fisher said he was with his brother-in-law, Omar Wilkins, when cop cars flooded the neighborhood and took him into the back of a cop car.

“We was looking shocked,” Fisher said. “He was in the car with us actually before they started getting deeper and deeper.”

Fisher said he and Wilkins were just returning from the store when the woman told officers she was sexually assaulted and held hostage.

“We were looking confused; that's when we seen the young lady walk out the house that we never seen,” Fisher said. “I think it's just a misunderstanding; Omar’s not like that.”

At one point, roughly a dozen police cars covered the area while officers investigated what happened.

Girtha Phillips has lived in the area for more than 30 years, but this makes her worry for her daughter.

“Can never be too careful; that's why I tell her get home before dark. Please get home before dark--too much out there,” Phillips said.

Raheem Willkins is shocked about the charges against his 18-year-old brother.

"It's shocking to everybody. Like rape and kidnapping, seriously," Wilkins said.

Despite Wilkins saying the Omar's mother was shocked, police said the mother actually walked in on them Monday morning. The victim told police Wilkins hid her under the covers and then locked her in the bedroom.

The teen is now safe.

Wilkins is charged with rape and aggravated kidnapping.

Experts at the University of Memphis said when using social media, it's all about safety. They said to make sure you tell people where you are going, meet in a public place, and make sure you have your own ride or way out that doesn't rely on anyone else.

"You want to make sure that if you need to dip out, you can just leave," Jerez Roberson Mitchell of the University of Memphis said.

