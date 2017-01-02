2 children killed in Martin house fire

Two children were killed in a house fire in Martin, Tennessee.

According to NBC affiliate WPSD, the fire started around 9:30 p.m. Sunday. Fire crews spent hours dealing with smoke and hot spots.

Mayor Randy Brundige confirmed the deaths.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Tennessee Fire Investigative Service is leading the investigation.

Copyright 2017 WPSD. All rights reserved.