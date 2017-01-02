Survey: more people have money goals for New Year's resolutions

A new year means new beginnings, as well as new resolutions for workers.

According to a new Careerbuilder survey, the top resolution this year is to "save more of my pay."

Forty-nine percent of workers are planning to save more of their paycheck compared to 38 percent last year.

Rounding out the top three resolutions for workers were "to be less stressed" and "to get a raise or promotion."

If getting your finances in order is on your list of resolutions, check your credit report. It affects your ability to get a loan or a job and can help you avoid identity theft.

Credit.com, CreditKarma.com and CreditSesame.com all offer free looks at your credit score, as well as the credit reports that influence it.

If you have a big financial decision to make, don't rush it. Instead, take the time to find the best deal for you.

