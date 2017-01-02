Twitter video honors 139 officers killed in line of duty

A video posted to Twitter honors all 139 law enforcement officers who were shot and killed in the line of duty in 2016.

The video features two officers who were killed in the Mid-South, Memphis Police Department officer Verdell Smith and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agent De'Greaun Frazier.

Smith was killed when Memphis Police Department said 21-year-old Justin Welch hit him with a car on Beale Street. Welch was arrested after a short police chase.

Frazier was shot and killed while undercover on a drug investigation. TBI said the shooter tried to rob Frazier before killing him.

The tribute video by user Police_USA starts with an image of a thin blue line, a symbol associated with line-of-duty police deaths, and the words "your service and sacrifice will never be forgotten."

This shows the faces of each of the 139 law enforcement officers that died in the line of duty in 2016. Take a minute to honor these heroes. pic.twitter.com/GNsTcK6yvc — Police_USA (@Police_USA1) January 2, 2017

In an earlier tweet, Police_USA apologized for any officers whose images did not appear in the video.

