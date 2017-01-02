Big Homie, Inc. works to partner youth with mentors in the New Year

A local organization is working to match Memphis youth with mentors for the New Year.

Big Homie, Incorporated, is kicking off the New Year with a program called Meaningful Mornings.

Tuesday, dozens of professionals will head to Goodlett Elementary School to speak, encourage, and partner up with young men.

The group’s founder, Timothy Jones, said he hopes the event will establish a foundation between the organization and scholars.

“We want to inspire the children to continue to thirst for knowledge as they return from the holidays,” Jones said.

Jones also said the group seeks to demystify the stigma that is associated with young black men in Memphis.

The Meaningful Mornings with Big Homie Inc. will begin sharply at 7:15 a.m. at Goodlett Elementary School.

