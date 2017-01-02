Upcoming Crosstown High School chooses executive director

The location of the future school (Source: WMC Action News 5)

Crosstown High School will not be open until August 2018, but tough decisions are already being made for the school’s future.

Monday, leaders named Chris Terrill, a veteran in education, as the school’s executive director.

"I see a high level of passion for success,” Terrill said.

Construction crews are working to renovate the Crosstown concourse building as the school leaders are also making progress.

"I believe strongly that this is an opportunity for our children to have the highest quality education in this community,” Christian Brothers University President Dr. John Smarelli said.

Board members said Terrill has not only started four previous schools, but has led seven schools across the country. They took his track record of promoting diversity intro account as well.

"I will work every day to make Crosstown a place where all Memphians will be proud of,” Terrill said.

The school will operate as a charter school and will focus on project-based learning.

"Be a national model on how you train urban teachers to do project based learning,” Smarelli said.

The school plans on enrolling no more than 60 students.

Now that an executive director has been named, school leaders said the next step is picking and naming a principal.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.