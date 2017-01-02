Convicted felon working to turn Memphis violence rate around

One convicted felon is focused on turning his life around and offering a new perspective to crime in the city in the wake of the deadliest year on record in Memphis.

In 2016, the city of Memphis had 228 homicides, each leaving behind grieving loved ones.

“It breaks my heart. I hate to see the city like that,” Jeremy Edwards said.

Edwards said he lost close friends in 2016, too. He is a convicted felon who grew up in Frayser and has turned his life around for the better.

“Kids don't have anything to do after school, so they turn to the streets,” Edwards said.

He said most of the city’s crime comes from the amount of poverty, a lack of jobs for convicted felons, and people simply needing something positive to do.

That’s why Edwards turned to music. He now works part time as a local artist and does what he can to give back.

“It's hard out here,” he said. “They don't give us nothing, so you've got to be able to go out and work for it.”

He said he’s working to find new and creative ways to motivate people to make better choices and said it takes everyone to end the cycle of violence.

“Give kids something to do, whether it's playing basketball, free [hair]cuts for the kids, or just doing everything with a positive outlook,” Edwards said.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland has said before that it’s not easy and a significant drop in the crime rate may take time. He’s also been pushing for more officers and programs for young people.

