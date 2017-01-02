TN stores now selling high point beer

One law new to Tennessee in 2017 is the ability to sell high point beers, or beers with a higher alcohol content.

For the first time in the state, stores can sell beer with alcohol content up to 10 percent.

While the law changed Sunday, many stores received their first delivery of new beers on Monday.

The Madison Growler and Bottle Shop inside Cash Saver rolled out 150 new taps and more than 150 different bottles and cans that could not be sold prior to 2017.

"It's a big day for us,” Taylor James said. “This is my Christmas; this is what I was looking forward to this holiday season. It's a really fun time. It really changes the game for us.”

The law also allows high point beer to be sold at Tennessee breweries.

