Woman arrested, accused of throwing boiling water on her sister

A Memphis woman was arrested after police said she threw boiling water on her sister after an argument over loud music.

Police said Cortisha Williams was taken into custody after the New Year's Day incident and charged with aggravated assault.

According to officials, Williams and her sister were arguing about playing loud music in the house and the victim asked Williams to turn the music down.

Memphis Police say this led to Williams, who had chicken boiling on the stove, grabbing the pot of boiling water and throwing it on her sister, causing severe burns to her right leg and right side. She was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.