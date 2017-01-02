Witnesses: Man shot in Marion, AR

A drug deal ended with a man being shot in the leg in Marion, Arkansas, according to police.

Witnesses said a person was shot in Marion, Arkansas, on Monday night. They believe an arrest has been made, but investigators have, so far, not confirmed any information.

UPDATE: Marion Police Department confirmed a shooting happened but denied that anyone was killed.

A Nissan Altima was left on Lori Lane with a shattered back window and the doors wide open.

"They [police] stopped the car right here and had the car surrounded,” neighbor Kia Laurence said.

Laurence said police pulled the driver of the car over in front of her house. Within minutes, she said police had a person in handcuffs.

"There was a shooting on the next street and someone had gotten killed," she said. "It all ended right here."

Investigators have yet to confirm a death, but neighbors are concerned nonetheless and hope the gunfire stops.

"They have to stop killing each other,” Laurence said. “It's getting outrageous now."

Law enforcement officers have not provided any additional details as to what happened. Stay with WMCActionNews5.com for the latest details as we learn more.

