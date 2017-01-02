Bartlett police warn about rash of car burglaries

Bartlett Police Department is warning residents to be extra vigilant after several cars were broken into leading up to the holidays.

Owners reported to police that their vehicles were unlocked, which gave the thief free rein to look for valuables. Wallets, a phone, and even a gun and ammunition were taken.

It took about a week for Roberts to realize his 9mm pistol, usually stored in his console, was missing.

“It was right there in the console and someone reached in there and grabbed it,” Rich Roberts said. “I'd noticed my watch had been missing about a week, and it had been sitting on the gear shifter. And, I put two and two together and realized that someone had broken in and stolen both the items.”

Roberts wasn’t the only person targeted during the holiday season.

Over the past few weeks, an iPhone and wallet left inside an unlocked Ford F-250 parked in a driveway disappeared. Another man also reported his wife’s wallet and checkbook went missing from their SUV while it was parked at Walmart on Highway 64.

Though it took Roberts a week to notice his gun was missing, he immediately reported it to police when he realized his gun is now in the hands of a criminal.

“I called the police department immediately to report the weapon was missing because I didn't want it to come back on me,” Roberts said. “To let them know, hey, it's out there on the street, and they need to be aware of it.”

BPD posted this warning on their Facebook page:

