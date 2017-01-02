2 Jackson Ave. dollar stores robbed within minutes

Memphis Police Department is investigating two dollar store robberies that happened just blocks away from each other Friday night.

Around 7:30 p.m., police said two men entered Family Dollar at 3975 Jackson Avenue and demanded money from the clerk.

Those suspects are described as: 1) A black man, 25-35, 5’9, 160 pounds, wearing black pants, a black zip-up hoodie with a purple bandana covering his face and a small caliber handgun; 2) a black man, 25-35, 6’, 180 pounds, wearing black pants, a zip-up hoodie and a black bandana.

Just 10 minutes later, two men entered Dollar General at 3433 Jackson Avenue and held the clerk at gunpoint, robbing the store, according to MPD.

Those suspects are described as: 1) a black man, 18-25, 5’10, 170 pounds, wearing black pants, a black zip-up hoodie and a dark mask covering his face. He was armed with a handgun. 2) A black man, unknown age, with camo print pants, a black hoodie, and a black mask over his face.

Police released this video from that robbery:

No arrests have been made in either robbery.

Police have not said if the two robberies are connected. If you know where any of the suspects may be, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

