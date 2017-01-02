Tiger men, women place players on AAC honor roll

Junior Guard Markel Crawford of the Memphis Tigers earned a spot on the American Athletic Conference Honor Roll.

The former Melrose High School star scored a career best 28 points on nine of 13 shooting attempts in the University of Memphis's 70-54 victory over 25th ranked University of South Carolina Friday night.

He averaged 20 points and six rebounds for the week.

The Tigers next host UConn Thursday night at FedExForum.

The Tiger Women got in on the AAC Party as Cheyenne Creighton made the Honor Roll.

Creighton got 15 points and eight rebounds in the OT loss to Temple University on Sunday.

She also recorded a double-double--26 points and 15 boards--in Memphis's win over Vanderbilt last Wednesday.

The Tiger women hit the road to Tulsa on Wednesday.

