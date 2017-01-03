Here's a look at our Tuesday morning headlines

Good Tuesday morning!
All public school students in Shelby County go back to school today. Fog may be an issue as you get your child ready for class. Details on what to expect this morning on WMC.
The Bartlett Police Department is warning residents to be extra vigilant after receiving several reports of car break-ins. We'll explain the issues this morning on WMC.
If there's a theme for the Memphis City Council's first meeting of the year, it may be how the city implements and utilizes technology.We'll preview what could get heated at City Hall.
An arrest has been made in connection to the City of Memphis's first homicide of 2017. We'll explain details surrounding the case this morning.
Severe weather to our neighbors south of us turned out to be deadly. We'll assess the damage from the severe weather and look ahead this morning.
Weather:
Dense fog advisory for parts of the Mid-South this morning. Cloudy most of the day. Highs expected to be near 60 today. Details on the day and the rest of the week on WMC Action News 5 with weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away all morning long.
Here are the top stories on wmcactionnews5.com :
Savannah woman unexpectedly delivers twins on New Years Day
Former mayor faces backlash after linking crime rate to race
Family tries to cope with murder of teen on New Year's Day
2 Jackson Ave. dollar stores robbed within minutes
Convicted felon working to turn Memphis violence rate around
Join us as we get going on this Tuesday!! We are live from 4:30-7am on WMC Action News 5 with all of your news weather and traffic!
Andrew Douglas
Anchor
Memphis Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead in his car.More >>
Memphis Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead in his car.More >>
Memphis Police Department canceled the search for a missing 73-year-old with dementia.More >>
Memphis Police Department canceled the search for a missing 73-year-old with dementia.More >>
A body was discovered in DeSoto County last week.More >>
A body was discovered in DeSoto County last week.More >>
A man and a teen were arrested in the murder of a 23-year-old in Marianna, Arkansas.More >>
A man and a teen were arrested in the murder of a 23-year-old in Marianna, Arkansas.More >>
Memphis Police Department is looking for an 11-year-old boy that went missing while he was playing basketball.More >>
Memphis Police Department is looking for an 11-year-old boy that went missing while he was playing basketball.More >>
The voluntary recall targets Ventolin HFA (albuterol sulfate) Inhalation Aerosol, distributed via prescription nationwide.More >>
The voluntary recall targets Ventolin HFA (albuterol sulfate) Inhalation Aerosol, distributed via prescription nationwide.More >>
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.More >>
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.More >>
An 11-year-old boy was shot three times as he ran toward bullets to save his 2-year-old sister during a shooting at a birthday party in California.More >>
An 11-year-old boy was shot three times as he ran toward bullets to save his 2-year-old sister during a shooting at a birthday party in California.More >>
Two teenage girls died Wednesday afternoon after falling from a floor of the Camelot By the Sea Hotel in Myrtle Beach, according to officials. Coroner Robert Edge confirmed that the deceased are a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old girl, both Myrtle Beach High School students. Their identities will be released later, Coroner Edge said.More >>
Two teenage girls died Wednesday afternoon after falling from a floor of the Camelot By the Sea Hotel in Myrtle Beach, according to officials. Coroner Robert Edge confirmed that the deceased are a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old girl, both Myrtle Beach High School students. Their identities will be released later, Coroner Edge said.More >>
Police in Fresno, CA, are trying to find out the identity of a mystery woman found wandering down a street almost completely naked at 3 a.m.More >>
Police in Fresno, CA, are trying to find out the identity of a mystery woman found wandering down a street almost completely naked at 3 a.m.More >>
It almost became a killer view, but a Sacramento woman survived a heart-pounding 60-foot fall from the Foresthill Bridge, where she was taking photos as her friends watched helplessly.More >>
It almost became a killer view, but a Sacramento woman survived a heart-pounding 60-foot fall from the Foresthill Bridge, where she was taking photos as her friends watched helplessly.More >>
A Detroit doctor who stopped to help passengers in an overturned car and was struck by a vehicle has died.More >>
A Detroit doctor who stopped to help passengers in an overturned car and was struck by a vehicle has died.More >>
After being criticized for handling his relationship with the White House, Nunes is stepping away from the investigation at least temporarily.More >>
After being criticized for handling his relationship with the White House, Nunes is stepping away from the investigation at least temporarily.More >>
The rule change lowered the vote requirement for Supreme Court picks from 60 to 51, a majority of the 100-seat Senate. Republicans control the Senate, 52-48.More >>
The rule change lowered the vote requirement for Supreme Court picks from 60 to 51, a majority of the 100-seat Senate. Republicans control the Senate, 52-48.More >>
Classmates and sorority sisters rallied around a former Northern Kentucky student in her battle against stage 3 gastrointestinal cancer, but police now believe she never had cancer.More >>
Classmates and sorority sisters rallied around a former Northern Kentucky student in her battle against stage 3 gastrointestinal cancer, but police now believe she never had cancer.More >>