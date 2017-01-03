Here's a look at our Tuesday morning headlines

Good Tuesday morning!

All public school students in Shelby County go back to school today. Fog may be an issue as you get your child ready for class. Details on what to expect this morning on WMC.

The Bartlett Police Department is warning residents to be extra vigilant after receiving several reports of car break-ins. We'll explain the issues this morning on WMC.

If there's a theme for the Memphis City Council's first meeting of the year, it may be how the city implements and utilizes technology.We'll preview what could get heated at City Hall.

An arrest has been made in connection to the City of Memphis's first homicide of 2017. We'll explain details surrounding the case this morning.



Severe weather to our neighbors south of us turned out to be deadly. We'll assess the damage from the severe weather and look ahead this morning.

Weather:

Dense fog advisory for parts of the Mid-South this morning. Cloudy most of the day. Highs expected to be near 60 today. Details on the day and the rest of the week on WMC Action News 5 with weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away all morning long.

Here are the top stories on wmcactionnews5.com :

Savannah woman unexpectedly delivers twins on New Years Day

Former mayor faces backlash after linking crime rate to race

Family tries to cope with murder of teen on New Year's Day

2 Jackson Ave. dollar stores robbed within minutes

Convicted felon working to turn Memphis violence rate around

