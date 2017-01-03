17-year-old charged in 18-year-old's death

Tatum's mother crying about the loss of her daughter. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

A teenager has been arrested and charged in the first homicide of 2017.

Sunday evening, 18-year-old Kiara Tatum was standing in a group of people on Danville Circle when Memphis Police Department said 17-year-old Jaylen Clayton and another person drove up in a white car and started shooting into the crowd.

Tatum was shot and died from her injuries.

"Why? You should have hit your target because she wasn't your target,' Tatum's mother, Latoya, said. "She wasn't the one you were looking for."

Tatum was a freshman at LeMoyne-Owen College with dreams of being a nurse.

Latoya said Clayton was a coward for shooting into a crowd and running off. She said it was a cowardly act that struck down a young life and completely wrecked her own happy future.

"Me and my fiance getting married and she was supposed to be one of my bridesmaids," Latoya Tatum said.

Now, she will be holding the wedding without one of her important wedding court members.

At Tuesday's court hearing, prosecutors said a witness identified Clayton as one of the two suspects responsible for the shooting. Police picked Clayton up at a home on Eagle River Road where investigators said they found two guns.

Prosecutors said Clayton confessed to having and pointing a gun and being present with the other suspect during the shooting.

"You guys have to stop shooting and hitting innocent people because you all took my breath away from me," Latoya said.

Clayton is charged with first-degree murder, five counts of attempted first-degree murder, and using a firearm during a felony.

Police believe another person was in the car with Clayton. They are still looking for that suspect.

Clayton's family had no comment as they left court on Tuesday.

