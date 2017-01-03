18-wheeler jackknifes at Lamar, Pleasant Hill - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

18-wheeler jackknifes at Lamar, Pleasant Hill

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

An 18-wheeler jackknifed near the intersection of Lamar Avenue and Pleasant Hill Road on Tuesday morning.

The roads are slippery in the area.

It is unclear at this time if anyone was seriously injured in the crash.

