Previously conjoined twins make strides at Le Bonheur

Two twins, appropriately named Miracle and Testimony, were discharged from Le Bonheur Children's Hospital Tuesday.

Two previously conjoined twins separated at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital are recovering well.

Le Bonheur shared photos of the healthy girls, Miracle and Testimony Ayeni, with their parents and older sister.

Before the surgery, the twins were conjoined at the lower half of their bodies, sharing several organs.

Their parents, Mary and Samuel Ayeni, brought the girls from Nigeria to Le Bonheur, where doctors provided the work pro-bono.

Surgical team leader Max Langham said the girls had a very rare condition, one that occurs in only one of every five million births. Langham said it's even more rare that the twins were as healthy as Miracle and Testimony were.

The girls are about 14 months old. It's unclear at this time when they'll be ready to return home to Nigeria.

