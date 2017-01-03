'Fifty Shades of Grey' sequel trailer released

East High School is getting an upgrade that will turn the school into a T-STEM school.More >>
A house fire last September claimed the lives of 10 people, including five elementary-aged students and a 16-year-old. Now nearly seven months after their deaths, one school those children attended are keeping their memory alive.More >>
It takes a lot of hard work to build a successful record label, but one thing that can make the work easier is something Made In Memphis Entertainment has in spades.More >>
A baby is fighting against all odds after allegations the child was found with super glue around his mouth.More >>
Ninety-nine percent of Memphis police officers have been trained to use body cameras.More >>
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.More >>
Two teenage girls died Wednesday afternoon after falling from a floor of the Camelot By the Sea Hotel in Myrtle Beach, according to officials. Coroner Robert Edge confirmed that the deceased are a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old girl, both Myrtle Beach High School students. Their identities will be released later, Coroner Edge said.More >>
The voluntary recall targets Ventolin HFA (albuterol sulfate) Inhalation Aerosol, distributed via prescription nationwide.More >>
Don Rickles, the legendary comedian best known for his insults, has died. He was 90 years old.More >>
Police in Fresno, CA, identified a mystery woman found wandering down a street almost completely naked at 3 a.m., but aren't releasing her name because she may have been a victim of a crime.More >>
A Fremont woman has been charged with rape and aggravated robbery, two first-degree felonies, according to the Findlay Courier.More >>
Classmates and sorority sisters rallied around a former Northern Kentucky student in her battle against stage 3 gastrointestinal cancer, but police now believe she never had cancer.More >>
A Detroit doctor who stopped to help passengers in an overturned car and was struck by a vehicle has died.More >>
Memphis Zoo is celebrating the birth of a baby hippopotamus!More >>
