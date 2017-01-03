Megyn Kelly leaves Fox News for NBC News

Megyn Kelly is leaving Fox News, according to CNN. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

FOX News anchor Megyn Kelly will join NBC News, according to Andrew Lack, Chairman of NBCUniversal News Group.

Kelly will become the anchor of a new hour-long daytime program, Monday through Friday. The time of the program has not yet been announced.

As part of her agreement, Kelly will also anchor a new Sunday evening news magazine show and will contribute to breaking news coverage for NBC.

More details about Kelly's new show will be announced in the coming months.

“Megyn is an exceptional journalist and news anchor, who has had an extraordinary career” Lack said. “She’s demonstrated tremendous skill and poise, and we’re lucky to have her.”

Kelly has anchored FOX News Channel's The Kelly File since 2013. Kelly tweeted her decision to leave the network.

"While I will greatly miss my colleagues at Fox, I am delighted to be joining the NBC News family and taking on a new challenge," she said in her statement.

An ending, and a new beginning... pic.twitter.com/clyKaDpQTW — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) January 3, 2017

The New York Times reported that Fox offered her $20 million to stay, and that her current salary there is $15 million a year.

The second-most watched TV host behind Bill O'Reilly, she recently released a memoir, Settle for More.

The New York Times, which broke the story, said an amount has not been named in Kelly’s NBC contract.

Kelly was among about 20 women who alleged this year that ousted Fox News chief Roger Ailes sexually harassed them, all of which came to light after ousted Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson filed a sexual harassment lawsuit in July, the New York Times reported.

Kelly said she was sexually harassed by Ailes in the mid-2000s, according to the Washington Post. Ailes was booted from Fox News in July and briefly became an adviser for Trump.

Kelly's departure was announced just months after Greta Van Susteren announced she left the channel.

