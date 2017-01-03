Get ready! Wintry weather will return to the Mid-South

We knew it wouldn't last. I hope you enjoyed highs in the 60s the last few days, because what went up is most certainly going to come down!

A very cold area of high pressure will build and move into the area tonight, clearing out skies some as we head into Wednesday morning. From lows in the 50s to lows in the 30s, we'll see a dose of reality as wintry weather settles back into the Mid-South by tomorrow. Think of Wednesday as the transition day; temperatures will only be in the 40s, with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. The real cold takes about a day to settle in; this happens come Thursday.

By Thursday, an area of low pressure develops in the Pacific NW and swings through the Rockies before moving toward us. This will send a little moisture our way, and along with a cold front, will act as a catalyst to spark off a few flurries and maybe even some snow showers by the end of the week and into the weekend. Remember, the colder air is also drier air, so it'll take quite a bit of moisture to get something going.

That said, all of the available forecast products are having a hard time figuring out how much moisture we'll have to work with. This is typical for this time of year and this type of precipitation. Our best opinion as of right now after looking at everything is this: from late Thursday through Saturday morning, we'll have temperatures cold enough to support some snow, and we'll at least receive some flurries and maybe even a few snow showers Saturday morning. Accumulation is NOT LIKELY, although some cars and grassy surfaces may see a dusting.

Meteorologist Andrew Kozak

