Police deny reports of Arkansas homicide

Witnesses said a person was shot in Marion, Arkansas, on Monday night.

A drug deal ended with a man being shot in the leg in Marion, Arkansas, according to police.

Marion Police Department said they received calls about shots fired on Chestnut Street on Monday night.

When they arrived, officers found a man shot in the leg. He was taken to Regional Medical Center. He was treated and released.

Witnesses said Monday night that they heard someone had been shot and killed. Investigators said nobody died in the shooting they investigated.

Investigators said four people were involved in a drug deal when someone opened fire.

Police charged Thedric Morton, 20, with possession of a controlled substance. A 14-year-old suspect was charged with theft of a vehicle.

Investigators are still trying to identify and locate the two other suspects.

