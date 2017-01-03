Bank robber strikes Regions Bank on Covington Pike

Memphis Police Department is investigating a bank robbery at the Regions Bank on Covington Pike.

The robbery happened around noon Tuesday in the 3000 block of Covington Pike, near the Covington Pike and Stage Road intersection.

The teller told police a man came into the bank wearing a dark hoodie and a camouflage mask. The teller said he placed a black bag on the counter and told the teller to put the hundreds and fifties in the bag.

According to a witness, he was walking in as the suspect was leaving and he said the man got into a silver SUV, possibly a Saturn Vue. The vehicle did not have a license plate on it; the suspect drove it northbound on Covington Pike. The witness told police the vehicle was driven by another man and was parked north of the business while the robbery took place.

The bank robber in the building never pulled out a weapon.

MPD said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

