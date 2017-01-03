Middle school students support coach after mother dies, apartment burns

When you walk along the halls of Houston Middle School one of the first things you'll notice is Michelle Johnson's positive personality.

The positivity of the girls basketball coach was put to the test over the holidays. First, the woman she called her best friend, her mother Betty Bealer, died at 78 years old in Arkansas.

"It's still hard to talk about," Johnson said.

Then, while in Arkansas suffering from that, she received a phone call.

"They told me there was smoke coming from my apartment," she said.

An electrical problem caused her Memphis apartment to burn down.

"Everything that means a lot to you and work for--it's now gone. I have to start over," Johnson said.

"Whatever she has done for us, we wanted to give back to her," Houston Middle School student Maggie Klug said.

Students, parents and faculty at the school chipped in. They gave her financial support in the form of dozens of gift cards and emotional support too.

"Our son Andy has told us about your mother and your apartment. We're praying for you. Here's a little something. Hope it helps a little," read one card Johnson was given.

"There's something here that's bigger than brick and mortar," band director Spencer Neville said.

It's an emotional bond Johnson did not know existed, but now can no longer ignore

"In the time of my need, they're here for me," Johnson said.

She was there for them, too. Despite all the tragedy, Johnson never missed a day of school. This was all while keeping that smile that never seems to fade no matter what the obstacle. Something she learned from her mom.

