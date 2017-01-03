TN Rep. compares Trump to Castro: 'Needs to be center of attention'

Tennessee Congressman Steve Cohen appeared on CNN on Tuesday and compared President-elect Donald Trump to Fidel Castro.

Cohen was discussing Trump’s relationship with Russia when the comparison came up.

“The last two people I remember in this Western Hemisphere who were so close to Russia were Armand Hammer, who loved oil and money, and Fidel Castro, who loved to talk for long periods of time, hated disloyalty and dissent and eliminated it, and was very much an egocentric individual,” Cohen said.

At that point, the CNN anchor responded to Cohen, asking if he was comparing Trump to Castro, which Cohen reiterated, saying Castro and Trump’s personality traits are similar.

“Castro needed to be the center of attention at all times,” Cohen said. “He executed certain of his comrades for trumped-up charges because he wanted total control and he wanted to put that fear into people. He was very close to his family, and he had a multitudinous family. Didn’t trust others. And it was all about him and public speaking.”

Watch the interview below:

Cohen has been a Democratic congressman since 2007. He, like many Democrats, has been critical of Trump leading up to inauguration.

He later added that Trump needs to work with Congress and not “threaten people.”

“You don’t bully people to have a system work,” Cohen said. “You need to work together, and I don’t think this about Congress. I think he thinks he can do this by executive action and by independent action that he can’t do.”

Trump will be inaugurated on January 20.

