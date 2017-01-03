Premier Boxing returns to Tunica on Feb 2

Some of the world’s best boxers will be in Tunica next month to do battle.

Premier Boxing Champions will be in Tunica on Thursday, February 2, at Horseshoe Tunica Hotel and Casino.

The night will feature a main event of Sammy “The Sergeant” Vasquez, Jr. (21-1, 15 KOs) and former world champion Luis Collazo (36-7, 19 KOs).

The event will be live on Fox Sports 1 beginning at 7 p.m.

The night also features Yordenis Ugas against Levan Ghvamichava, and Ryan “Cowboy” Karl against Eddie Ramirez.

Tickets go on sale Thursday. January 5. You can purchase tickets from Ticketmaster.com or by calling 1-800-745-3000.

