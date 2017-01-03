Germantown planning commission approves plans for Trader Joe's

Trader Joe's is one step closer to opening in Germantown.

The city's planning commission met Tuesday to discuss development of a Trader Joe's location in Germantown. The plan was unanimously approved by the planning commission.

The latest plan from the developer would allow the store to move into the space formerly occupied by Kroger on Exeter Road. The old Kroger has been left empty for almost a year, but it will soon be home to seven new tenants, new shops, and a grocery store.

The plan will next be considered by the city's design review commission on January 24, and final approval will come from the mayor and board of aldermen.

“Tonight’s Planning Commission vote brings Germantown one step closer to adding another premier retailer to the market,” Germantown Mayor Mike Palazzolo said. “Our residents and those in the Memphis region look forward to the presence of Trader Joe’s in the market."

Palazzolo said utilizing this space is good way for the building to once again be put into use.

"We are very excited. That was a former site of a Kroger. It had been with us since 1986," Palazzolo said. "This is a good way to repurpose the side."

There have been delays in officials releasing the names of the stores moving into the location, including officially acknowledging Trader Joe's will be one of the tenants. Trader Joe's website has a Germantown listing with the notation "coming soon." The address is the same address as the former Kroger location.

The real estate project developer said Tuesday night at the meeting there was a reason for the delay in releasing the stores.

"We've had issues with the existing tenant that has an existing lease that we are working to terminate," real estate developer Brody Gleen said. "We've also had issues working through some REA agreements with the property owner adjacent to us."

Construction is expected to begin in 90-120 days if approved. If everything goes as planned, the highly anticipated grocery store chain could open in the Fall.

