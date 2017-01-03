Financial problems doom The Booksellers at Laurelwood

The Booksellers at Laurelwood will close following a liquidation sale, according to owner Neil Van Uum.

Van Uum released the following statement about the decision.

"It is with much sadness that we announce we are closing The Booksellers at Laurelwood. When I stepped in 6 years ago to save this 32-year-old store, we had high hopes of getting things turned around and going forward. Unfortunately, the store size and rent are too much for us to handle combined with slight decline in sales over the last few years. The numbers just don't work.

My thought turn most to the tremendous staff of booksellers who have made this their life's work. They loved their work and the wonderful customers they served over the many years.

I thank you all for your continued support.

We will commence the liquidation sale this Friday, January 6th. All merchandise will be marked down between 20%-50% and greater. The fixtures, furniture, and bistro equipment will also be for sale."