Clinton family plans to attend Trump's inauguration ceremony

President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence will be sworn into their respective offices during an inauguration ceremony held in Washington, D.C. on January 20.

Vice President-elect Mike Pence will take his oath of office first, the same oath given to Congress members. President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn into office after Mike Pence. Upon his inauguration, President-elect Trump will become the 45th president of the United States of America.

Chief Justice of the Supreme Court John Roberts will administer the oath of office to President-elect Donald Trump.

According to CNN, President-elect Trump will write his own inaugural address--which is expected to be short but convey the major points of his vision for the country and his administration goals. The shortest inaugural address belongs to President George Washington: It consisted of 135 words.

Trumps opponent, Hillary Clinton, and her husband, former President Bill Clinton, plan to attend. They will be joined by former President George W. Bush and former First Lady Laura Bush. Former Democratic President Jimmy Carter is also expected to be in attendance. The attendance of former presidents at an inauguration is customary, but earlier reports stated it was unclear if any of the Bush family members or former president Bill Clinton would attend. It's still unclear if former President George H.W. Bush will be in attendance.

The outgoing president is also customarily in attendance, but there is no word if President Barack Obama will attend. With the exception of the death of outgoing presidents, there have only been five outgoing presidents to not attend the inauguration of the new president. Presidents John Adams, John Quincy Adams, Andrew Johnson, Woodrow Wilson, and Richard Nixon have been the only presidents to not be in attendance for the inauguration of the new president. Come January 20, we will see if President Barack Obama becomes the sixth among that list.

Trump's inaugural committee announced events will start on January 19 with a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, followed by a "Make America Great Again" welcome concert at the Lincoln Memorial. The swearing-in ceremony and Inaugural Parade will take place on Jan. 20. The events will wrap up on Jan. 21 with a national prayer service at the Washington National Cathedral.

Former America's Got Talent star Jackie Evancho will sing the national anthem at the swearing-in ceremony. She has also performed for President Obama.

No tickets are required to get into the general public viewing areas along the inaugural parade route.

