To keep children safe, campaign targets furniture fall risk in Mid-South

An international campaign is working to make sure Mid-South parents have the tools to keep their young children safe.

The group is speaking up after a video out of Utah showed a dresser fall on top of a young boy while he and his twin brother were playing in the room.

The boy's twin was able to push the dresser off of his brother and neither were seriously hurt, but similar accidents have injured and even killed many children in America.

"There's a fatality because of a furniture tip over every three weeks...and every year there's about 13,000 injuries because of this," nurse Susan Helms said.

Helms is a registered nurse and child safety expert from Le Bonheur Children's Hospital.

She works with a campaign that encourages parents to take more precautions and be more careful. The campaign urges parents to bolt dressers to the floor and secure televisions to make sure they can't topple over.

