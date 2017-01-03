Tunica lawmakers get into fistfight at courthouse

A fistfight broke out among two members of the Tunica County Board of Supervisors.

Sources said Henry Nickson, Jr. and James Dunn got into a fight at the county courthouse.

Police are investigating, but at least one of the board members wants to mend the broken work relationship.

"It wasn't a fight, I was blindsided,” Nickson said. "Mr. Dunn is a 32-year leader in the community. I look at him as my mentor, father figure.”

He said Dunn and others were discussing money tied to the community shelter project when Nickson said he simply voiced his position when he was sucker-punched.

“I was turned this way and I told him, ‘I am not going to respect you,’ so he got out of his seat and hit me,” Nickson said.

After the punch, he said the two then brawled.

"We grabbed each other, went into the book case, broke the glass, went into the table," Nickson said.

Nickson made it clear that he does not agree with Dunn’s reported actions, and he said when the dust settles, he hopes they can peacefully work together again.

"We have to come to this table and solve these problems and issues that are facing Tunica County,” he said.

The fight likely did not solve any money-related issues with the board, however.

"For the next three years, I am going to ride him every time he brings up the issue that there is no money,” Nickson said.

WMC Action News 5’s attempts to reach Dunn were unsuccessful. Nickson said he will not make a decision on whether he wants to press charges until after he speaks with his family.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.