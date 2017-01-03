Surveillance camera catches would-be armed robber in Midtown

A Memphis man was almost robbed at gunpoint while sitting in his car in Midtown, and the exchange was caught on security cameras.

The man was sitting at the corner of Court Street and Tucker Street smoking a cigarette in his SUV when he said the robber asked for his wallet and put a gun to his head.

Surveillance video caught the suspect walking down Tucker with his hands inside a hoodie. He then crossed onto a sidewalk where Brenda Fowler’s son was sitting in his car in his bathrobe.

“Someone knocked on the door on the passenger side and said, ‘open the door.’ he said no,” Fowler said.

Fowler said the man opened the door anyway and held her son at gunpoint when he ripped a cell phone out of his hands.

The incident happened around 1 a.m.

“He took the cell phone and threw it in the back,” Fowler said. “(He) had the gun to his head and said, ‘give me your wallet.’ He said, ‘Dude, I'm in my robe. I don't have a wallet on me.’”

She said the man took off and didn’t get away with anything.

The incident, however, has made Fowler and her family feel uneasy about Midtown safety.

A woman was also flashed by a stranger in Midtown on New Year’s Day.

“I don't know of any other huge things until here lately,” Fowler said.

Last week, an Uber driver was waiting on a customer in Central Gardens when a man pointed a gun at him and demanded cash. The driver sped off and was not hurt.

The same night, a teen tried to hold up a man at gunpoint.

Memphis police are exploring a connection between those incidents. It’s not clear if the robbery near Fowler’s home is included too.

While the suspect is still out there, she is glad she caught him on camera.

“I love my surveillance,” she said. “We wouldn't have even known anything about the guy. I would get a camera system no matter where you live.”

