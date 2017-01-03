A Better Mid-South: Backlash from Herenton's crime comments

Editorial by Tracey Rogers, Vice President and General Manager of WMC Action News 5:

Former Memphis Mayor Willie Herenton is taking some heat after his comments over the weekend during the Mayor's prayer breakfast.

Herenton was invited to speak by current Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland.

During his remarks, Herenton said, "This wave of crime is a black problem. I'm going to reiterate that. It is a black problem."

Herenton's comments did irritate some people including Reverend Earle Fisher from the Memphis Grassroots Coalition.

Reverend Fisher said, "We have a profound amount of respect and adoration for Mayor Herenton, but we do believe he is categorically wrong on this."

Fisher and others take issue with painting crime as the problem of a particular race and feel doing so doesn't find solutions and instead perpetuates stereotypes.

